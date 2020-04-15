|
|
Joyce M. (Yuskevicz) Lucier, 77, of Brockton and Wareham, passed away April 10, 2020. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Peter Yuskevicz, retired Captain of Brockton Fire Department and Mary (Lankelis) Yuskevicz. She was a 1960 graduate of Brockton High School and a drum majorette. She began her career as a registered nurse at Brockton/West Roxbury VA Medical Center, retiring in 2010 after 27 years there, then at West Acres Nursing Home until 2018. She loved to travel and go on cruises and enjoyed dancing and teaching dance at Paula Coffey Dance Studio in East Bridgewater. Joyce was a member of Massachusetts Nursing Association and Pinehurst Beach Association in Wareham. Joyce was the beloved wife of Les Lucier for 55 years; loving mother of Lisa M. Green and her husband Edward of Whitman and Laura Lee Rand and her husband Steve of Avon; dear grandmother of Jason Green, and Nicholas and Christopher Rand; sister of the late Peter Yuskevicz; and an aunt of Renee Young and Rochelle King and her daughter Micayla. Her funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020