|
|
Lorraine A. (Donovan) Farrar, age 85, of Brockton, died peacefully October 25, 2019 at Baypointe Nursing and Rehabilitation. Lorraine was the wife of the late Francis L. Farrar. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Lottie M. (Lavangie) Donovan. Lorraine was educated in the Brockton School System, and at the age of 16 was crowned Miss Brockton. For many years Lorraine worked as a Telephone Operator for New England Telephone Company. She had a love for the beach, which she shared with her children and grandchildren at her summer home in Onset. Following her husband's death, Lorraine moved to Onset and was able to enjoy the beach year round. She also loved to travel, especially to Disney in Florida with her grandchildren and ski trips with her family. Trips to Foxwoods Casino were also a favorite, as well as attending yard sales with her late husband. Lorraine is survived by her children, Frank Farrar and his companion Roseanne Della-Terza of Wareham, Robin Mitchell and her companion Karl Paine of West Wareham and Brian Farrar and his wife Michelle of Brockton; ten grandchildren, Amy Bird, Megan McGarry, Kayla Erol, Evan McGarry, Dane McGarry, Katy Farrar, Brianna Farrar, Kristen Farrar, Amanda Marie Macomber, Eric Thompson and 12 great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Shirley Pratti and Joseph Donovan. Visitation held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Wednesday, October 30, 8 - 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Basil Chapel at Bridgewater State University, 122 Park Ave., Bridgewater at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019