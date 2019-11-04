Home

Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
1 Connery Avenue
Bourne, MA
View Map
Malcolm Duff Obituary
Malcolm Duff, age 85, of Lakeville, died on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the VA Boston Healthcare in West Roxbury. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Mabel Duff. Malcolm proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army. For many years, he was a truck driver for Byrne Sand and Gravel Co. in Middleborough. Malcolm enjoyed his Saturday hours-long drives and dining out. He loved his family very much, especially his grandchildren. Malcolm was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (Wrightington) Duff; devoted father of John Duff of Middleborough, Kim MacDonald of Lakeville, Melody Hammond and Susan Duff; loving grandfather of John Duff, Jr., Jeff MacDonald, Nick Duff, William Tripolone, Madison Melo and great-grandfather of two. All are welcome to the visitation period at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 9 -10:30 a.m., followed by graveside services with military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, 1 Connery Avenue, Bourne, at 11:30 a.m. Contributions in Malcolm's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2019
