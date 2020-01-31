Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patricks Church
82 High St.
Wareham, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Patricks Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Montrond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. Montrond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary B. Montrond Obituary
Mary B. (Baptista) Montrond, 94, died 28 January, Tuesday 2020 at Tobey Hospital. She was the widow of Anthony Paul Montrond Sr. and the daughter of the late Frank and Candida (Lopes) Baptista. She was a former employer at the Hingham Shipyards, Aerovox Corporation, Cornell Dublier and a high school cafeteria worker for Wareham Public Schools. Survivors include her son, Anthony P. Montrond, Jr. of E. Wareham, daughter Martha T. Montrond of S. Plymouth, son Frank J. Montrond of Kailua Kona, HI, son Arthur M. Montrond and his wife Denise of Plymouth, daughter Michelle A. Montrond of E. Wareham, and daughter Anna L. Messner and her husband Kurt of Plymouth. She had 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Maria Rodrigues-Cabral and Michael A. Montrond. She was predeceased by her siblings, James Baptista, Jennie Filkins, Marlene Fernandes and Benjamin Baptista. Visiting hours are from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. Her funeral will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patricks Church, 82 High St., Wareham. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The , at . For directions and online guestbook visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -