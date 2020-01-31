|
Mary B. (Baptista) Montrond, 94, died 28 January, Tuesday 2020 at Tobey Hospital. She was the widow of Anthony Paul Montrond Sr. and the daughter of the late Frank and Candida (Lopes) Baptista. She was a former employer at the Hingham Shipyards, Aerovox Corporation, Cornell Dublier and a high school cafeteria worker for Wareham Public Schools. Survivors include her son, Anthony P. Montrond, Jr. of E. Wareham, daughter Martha T. Montrond of S. Plymouth, son Frank J. Montrond of Kailua Kona, HI, son Arthur M. Montrond and his wife Denise of Plymouth, daughter Michelle A. Montrond of E. Wareham, and daughter Anna L. Messner and her husband Kurt of Plymouth. She had 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Maria Rodrigues-Cabral and Michael A. Montrond. She was predeceased by her siblings, James Baptista, Jennie Filkins, Marlene Fernandes and Benjamin Baptista. Visiting hours are from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. Her funeral will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patricks Church, 82 High St., Wareham. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The , at . For directions and online guestbook visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2020