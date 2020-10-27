Mary Theresa (Donlin) Reynolds, age 88, of Middleborough, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-West Campus in Boston. Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Edward & Mary (Morrison) Donlin. Mary attended Quincy Public Schools and graduated Quincy High School. For many years, she was an office manager for South Suburban Neurosurgical medical offices in South Weymouth. Mary enjoyed playing mahjong, listening to music especially the Bee Gees and Herb Alpert. She was a computer enthusiast too. Mary was the beloved wife for almost 63 years to Edward Reynolds; loving mother of Charles Reynolds & Colleen Egan of New Jersey, Steven Reynolds and his wife Barbara of New Jersey and Paul Reynolds of Rhode Island; devoted grandmother of Andrew Reynolds and Amy Wolf & her husband John; dear sister of the late John Donlin, James Donlin and Francis Donlin. All are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 pm, followed by a funeral service starting at 12:00 pm. Due to the pandemic, a facial mask and social distance rules must be followed at all times. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com
