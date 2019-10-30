|
|
Melissa Ann (Badger) Proctor, 54, of Onset, passed away on October 19, 2019. Melissa was a devoted and loving mother to Heather Badger of Plymouth, Chelsey Adams and wife Ashley of South Weymouth; and her beloved pug Oscar. Melissa was also the devoted "Grammy" to Landon Adams, the absolute light of her life. Melissa was the beloved daughter of Kimberley (Molander) and Barry Tangley of Plymouth and Floyd and Laura Badger of Marion. Melissa is also survived by her siblings, Jennifer Marsocci, Jason Badger, Amy Kinsley, Robert Royle and wife Jeannie, William Royle and Julie Royle. Melissa leaves behind nephews, Jacob and Joshua and nieces, Lindsey, Abigail, Erica, Kaitlyn, Hannah, and Daniella; and many beloved cousins and cherished friends. A memorial service for Melissa will be held at the Mayflower Church, 207 Main Street, Kingston, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Melissas name to Child and Family Services of Fall River online at child-familyservices.org/individual-corporate-giving/ or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or at www.dana-farber.org/gift. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Wareham. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019