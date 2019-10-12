|
Michael A. Bird, 78, strong patriarch of his family, peacefully passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, with echoes of love and laughter surrounding him. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen I. Bird of Wareham; his children, Russell S. Bird, Samantha P. Gomes and her husband Richard Jr., Michael P. Bird and his wife Christine, Matthew J. Bird and his wife Kathryn; his sisters, Penelope Lord and Amy Bird Cardoza; and his brother, Charles R. Bird and his wife Donna. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mike was predeceased by his parents, Russell and Frances (Collins) Bird. Born in Worcester, Mike graduated from the Abington Public Schools and attended Boston University. Mike was self-employed as a manufacturer's rep. Later he was employed by the Town of Wareham Police Department as a dispatcher, where his voice was easily recognized, and he mentored many new hires. He also retired as Call Captain of the Wareham Fire Department after 35 proud and distinguished years. His lifelong passion was the American fire service. He served as founder and the first President of the Massachusetts Call & Volunteer Association. He was a director representing Massachusetts to the National Volunteer Fire Council, as well as a founding member of the NE Volunteer Fire & EMS Coalition. His community connections included being a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Vincent A. O'Brien Council 5254 in Abington, and a founder of Wareham Youth Soccer. He loved to travel and had friends worldwide due to his easy laugh and gift for storytelling. He leaves a legacy of common sense, compassion and humor to all whose lives he touched, and the wind shall always be at his back. Visitation will be at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rte. 28), Wareham, on Wednesday, October 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral will be from the funeral home on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Patrick's Church, 82 High St., Wareham, at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the Mass at the Wareham/New Bedford Lodge of Elks 73, 2855 Cranberry Highway, Wareham. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to NE Volunteer Fire & EMS Coalition, Inc., 137 Middle Street, Manchester, NH 03101, a 501(c)3 organization. For directions and online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019