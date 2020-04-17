|
|
Michael Cox, 85, of Wareham, died April 13, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Mary E. (Watt) Cox and the son of the late Richard L. and Martha M. (Confiant) Cox. He was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada and lived in West Bridgewater before moving to Wareham many years ago. Mr. Cox worked for Petronelli Construction Company in Brockton for many years. He was a member of Local 721 Laborers Union. He enjoyed helping his neighbors, cutting down trees, mowing lawns, snow plowing and fishing. Survivors include his daughter, Ann M. Cox and her fianc, John Vincent Nihan of Wareham; a son, Michael R. Cox and his fianc, Ellen Phillips of Wareham; His step granddaughter, Kristen E. Nihan of Taunton; A brother, Clifford Cox of Canada; a sister, Marion McKinnon of Canada. He was the brother of the late David, Harold, Louis, John, and Robert Cox, Irene Neal, Ella McKinnon and Carolyn Holyoke. Many nieces and nephews including Shirley Turner and her husband Vince of W. Bridgewater, Carole Allen of Des Moines, Iowa, Patricia Baker of West Bridgewater and Maura Watt of Brockton. Due to the current pandemic, funeral arrangements are private. At a more appropriate time, a memorial gathering will be held to celebrate Michaels life. Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. To share a memory of leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020