|
|
Nanci Lu Ann (Ratton) Carll of Plymouth passed away peacefully with her beloved husband Eddie and family by her side on Monday January 6th, 2020 in her home. Nanci was born in Ruidoso, New Mexico on September 25, 1957 daughter of Hubert and Norma Rae (Crowley) Ratton. She was educated in Florida and received her Associates Degree in Business from a small community college. She worked 24 years for Affiliated Professional Services in Wareham as a Director of Provider Enrollment and New Client Impementation. Nanci and Eddie enjoyed life and traveled around the country in their Airstream and were members of WBCCI and the Cape Cod MA Airstream Club were they have made many of friends thought out the years. A lover of dogs they have two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels Oliver and Sassi who spent their time at Nancys bedside till her death. She was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church in North Plymouth where she served as Treasurer and Financial Secretary. Nanci was also married and baptized in the church. She enjoyed quilting and crafting. Nanci will be remember for her smile and friendly words to everyone. Nanci is survived by her loving husband Eddie, step-son Alexander Carll of Somerville, her mother Norma Rae (Crowley) Ratton of Wareham and now Plymouth. Also survived by her brothers Robert Ratton, Ronald Ratton, Harold Knapp, Glen Knapp and the late Michael Knapp as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Loring Center 384 Court Street North Plymouth on Friday January 17th from 2-5 and 6-9 pm. Funeral Service on Saturday January 18th at 11:00 am in the Zion Lutheran Church 386 Court Street North Plymouth. Burial will be private. Memorial donations in her name may be made to South Coast Hospice and Palliative Care 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA. 02719. Online guestbook please visit www.cartmell davis.com https://ssl.gstatic. com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/ cleardot.gif
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020