Nancy A. Shea, 86, of Onset, MA and a former, long-time resident of Springfield, MA, died peacefully in the company of her family on March 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Nancy was born in Springfield on April 2, 1933, the daughter of Maurice Carney of the Great Blasket Island, IR and Bridget Daly, of Dunquin, IR. Nancy is survived by her sisters, Mary OKeefe of Agawam, MA, Eileen Dusel of Ludlow, MA, Margaret Kane (Gerald) of Wilbraham, MA, and Barbara Ashe (Michael) of Longmeadow, MA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her brother John who passed away at 11 years of age and her sister Joan who passed away in 2010. Nancy was also predeceased by her brothers-in-law William OKeefe and Charles Dusel. Nancy was married to Edwin T. Shea of Springfield for 63 years before Edwin passed away March 16, 2019. Together, they raised six children: Elizabeth B. Crowley and her husband Michael of Hampden, MA, Edwin T. Shea Jr. and his wife Denise of Shrewsbury, MA, Michael S. Shea and his wife Jill of Deerfield Beach, FL, Christopher P. Shea and his wife Jennifer of Watertown, MA, Mary Jo Hamilton and her husband Scott of Hopkinton, MA, and Nancy A. Hayden and her husband Todd of Houston, TX. Nancy is also survived by her grandchildren, Daniel Crowley and his wife Megan of Chicago, IL, Bridget Crowley of Ann Arbor, MI, Tara Shea of West Hartford, CT, Edwin T. Shea III and his fiance Mallory Toomey of Boston, MA, Colin Shea of Boston, MA, Kayla, Shea of Boston, MA, Lindsey Shea of Washington, DC, Hunter Shea of East Longmeadow, MA, John Shea of Boston, MA, Katherine Shea of Watertown, MA, Julia (Hamilton) Kritikos and her husband Stamati of Framingham, MA, Ryan Hamilton of Boston, MA, Shea Hayden of Denver, CO & Brady Hayden of Newport, RI. Nancy was a graduate of Cathedral High School and while raising her family, attended Westfield State University where she proudly received her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and went on to become a Court Officer in the Massachusetts Superior Court for many years. Nancy loved to play cards, especially pitch. Nancy and Ed enjoyed all forms of Boston sports, most specially the Red Sox and Patriots,rarely missing a game on television. Edwin was a deeply devoted husband to Nancy and the two were inseparable. Ed and Nancy were loving parents and never missed out on an occasion to be with their children and grandkids.They were always hopping in the car to be with family on holidays and special occasions, to watch their grandchildrens activities and sporting events, and maybe a diversion to a casino or racetrack along the way. Loving to entertain their large family and their friends at their home in Springfield and in later years at their beach house in Onset, Nancy and Eds door was always open. Big Sunday dinners frequently drew large crowds"he more the merrier." Most of all, Nancy and Ed loved to sit in their rocking chairs on their porch in Onset gazing at the water or engaging in boisterous conversations with family, friends, and neighbors. Nancy will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. Nancy will be interned with Edwin at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, MA. Services will be private due to the recent mandated restrictions on large gatherings and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020