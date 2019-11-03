|
|
Nikki Swimm, 31, of Wareham, passed away surrounded by loved ones at Beth Israel Hospital on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born on September 5, 1988 in Stoughton to Laurie (Dickinson) Holmes of Wareham, and Randi Holmes of Halifax. She is survived by her husband, Tim Swimm of Wareham; her sister and brother-in-law Brandie Holmes and Jason Adams of Brockton; mother and father in-law Joan and Bob Swimm of Carver; sister in-law and brother in-law Erin and Jon Valm of Plymouth; sister in-law and brother in-law Heather and Ron Nascimento of Johnston, RI; brother in-law Brandon Swimm of Plymouth, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grandmother Jeanne Longe of Brockton and predeceased by beloved Grammie Swimm. Nikki grew up in Brockton and always carried pride of the city she came from. Nikki was an amazing photographer, who could see the beauty in almost anything. One of Nikki's greatest joys in this world was being "Sonini" to both her nieces Olivia and Sophia. She was always there for every school event or recital and made sure to make time for fun filled sleepovers with them. Above all else, Nikki was the most passionate, loyal, and caring person anyone ever had the honor of meeting, which is what made her so memorable to anyone she met. Her funeral Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., (Rte. 28), Wareham at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Patrick's Church, High St., Wareham at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 5 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to Alturas Wildlife Sanctuary at https://alturaswildlifesanctuary.org/donate for the care and conservation of sloths that Nikki loved. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, 2019