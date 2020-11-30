Patricia A. (Kayko) Ohlson, 82, of Onset and Singer Island, FL. passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on November 19th, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her loving husband John, her children Karyn Ohlson and Mark Tucker of Los Angeles, CA, John Jr. and Elizabeth Ohlson of Meredith, NH, Judi and Tobi Schultze of Asheville, NC, Kevin Ohlson and Catherine Rogers of Cheyenne, WY, and J.D. Ohlson of Onset. She is also survived by her grandchildren Erich Schultze of Toronto, Connor Schultze and Caroline Ohlson of Los Angeles, Gabrielle Ohlson of Meredith, NH and Jack Ohlson of Cheyenne, WY. Born in New Britain, CT on January 24th,1938 to Edward and Monica Kayko, Patricia was the oldest of four children. She is survived by her sisters Geraldine May of New Haven, CT, Jaqueline Dziedzic of Singer Island, FL. and Deborah Drunsic of Cohasset as well as several nieces and nephews and their children. Patricia earned a nursing degree at the St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford, CT. in 1959. Shortly after earning her degree, Patricia and John moved to Foxboro, where they lived for almost thirty years while raising their family. As a young woman, Patricia fell in love with Cape Cod and in 1988 she and John moved to Onset where they lived by the bay for over thirty years. Patricia was devoted to her children and grandchildren and was always a source of knowledge, comfort and love. She had incredible intuition and a connection to nature. Her children learned to trust that she "just knows" because invariably her intuitions proved accurate and when she stopped her car on the highway, there were certain to be mushrooms, berries, pussywillows or wildflowers to be gathered. She cherished the holidays and family gatherings, always creating a welcoming and celebratory environment with her unbounding hospitality and distinct sense of style. A very active person before a car accident decreased her mobility, Patricia loved to garden, play tennis, ski, swim and jog. Patricia's self-confidence made her an inadvertent trend setter as she could often be seen jogging the streets of Foxboro behind a baby carriage in the early 1960's, long before it was fashionable to go out for a jog and decades before the first "baby jogger" stroller. We will miss her intuition and sense of humor, her contagious laughter and hospitality, her flowers and fruit platters, her kind and generous spirit and of course her unwavering devotion to family and friends. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private memorial service was held. Donations in her name can be made to the Jimmy Fund.



