Paul S. Anesti Sr., 66, of East Wareham, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Brockton, he was the son of Peter and Helen (Chor) Anesti. A year after graduating from Brockton High School, he married the love of his life, Joy A. Martel, in 1972. A shop steward for the Teamsters, Paul worked for the Child World Corp. in Avon for over a decade. In 1984, he moved his family to Wareham. He worked in many capacities for the Justice Resource Institute in Berkley over the course of nearly 25 years. He also ran Damien's food pantry for over 15 years. He loved both his JRI and Damien's families and was happiest when he was in the service of others. He touched many lives with his generosity and positivity and was known most of all by his smile that would light up a room. A man of great faith, Paul was active in the Wareham church community. He was a faithful member of the Bay Community Alliance Church. He found great joy in outreach and frequently attended their Saturday morning men's breakfasts. Paul was a sports enthusiast. He was a tremendous basketball player and was glad to let you know it. Sports was a constant throughout his life and he was most passionate about basketball. He organized a local league and played right up until his 60s. He cherished yearly camping trips to Maine with his (now) late son and friends. He had a heart for the outdoors, fishing, and animals. He is now reunited in Heaven with his beloved son, Matthew A. Anesti. He leaves behind his wife, Joy; his son, Paul Jr. and wife Robyn Anesti of Marion; his daughter, Nicole and husband Robert Browne of West Wareham; his foster son, Daniel Pisz and family; his precious grandchildren, Helena Anesti, Sophia Anesti, and Cora Lily Browne; Caleb and Jacob Browne; his sisters, Mary Coleman and Elaine Vasconcelos; a special niece, Joni Voelker; and Godson, Michael Darrah; and so many adored nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends may visit at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rte. 28), Wareham, on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Paul's funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, 6 Rogers Ave., Wareham, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. For directions and online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019