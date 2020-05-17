Home

Phyllis A. Letendre

Phyllis A. Letendre Obituary
Phyllis A. Letendre (Baker), a long-time resident of Middleborough, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Nemasket Healthcare in Middleborough, where she battled Alzheimer's, Lung Cancer, and Covid-19. She was 86 years old. Phyllis was born March 28, 1934, in Brockton to Doris G. Baker (Beal) and Wilfred O. Baker. Phyllis was raised in Whitman and graduated from Whitman High School in 1952 as Valedictorian. She then went on to study secretarial science at Boston University. She graduated in 1954 with an Associate's Degree in Commercial Science. She then pursued her secretarial career which led her to the Dennett Elementary School in Plympton. She was the secretary to the late Edwin Peterson. Phyllis made many close friends at Dennett, including the late Marcia Chadbourne, R.N. Phyllis and Marcia became best friends. After 21 years of service, she retired in 1989. During retirement, Phyllis became active in the Middleborough Y. She enjoyed the many friendships that she made. She was involved with the Senior Walking Club, Senior Stretch Class, and day trip planning. She worked at the front desk and volunteered at many events including Woodys Walk. Her hobbies included gardening, going on cruises, and going out to eat with friends. Her passions were spending time on the Cape, especially in Wellfleet, and enjoying time with her family. Phyllis was married to Robert G. Letendre, Sr., who predeceased her in 1999. Phyllis is survived by her children, Scott and Debbie Valler of Bridgewater; Lyn (Letendre) and John Cunha of Middleborough; Wayne Valler of Wareham; Bob and Carolyn Letendre of Taunton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kara and Jim Hines; Jason Valler; Bob Letendre III, Brennan and Erica Mitchell; Eric Valler; Danielle and Chris Fletcher; Meaghan Valler; Ryan Valler; as well as her great-grandchildren, Sean Hines; Liam Hines; and Genevieve Fletcher. Phyllis also leaves behind 2 sister-in-laws, 1 brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private graveside service at Colebrook Cemetery in Whitman. Phyllis wrote that her last wish was for everyone to be kind to one another. So in memory of Phyllis, her family requests that everyone performs an act of kindness. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in Courier and Sentinel from May 17 to May 24, 2020
