Rachel J. Folchi
Rachel J. (Melero) Folchi, 90, of Wareham, died September 27, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Julio A. Folchi and the daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Lombardo) Melero. She was born in San Guiliano di Puglia, Italy and lived in Brockton prior to moving to Wareham. Mrs. Folchi worked as a seamstress for Lewiston Limited in Brockton for many years before retiring. She was a communicant of St. Patricks Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and preparing homemade food for family and friends. Survivors include her son, Frank J. Folchi of Wareham; 2 daughters, Rosemarie Collins and her husband Stephen of Sun Lakes, AZ and Rachel A. Folchi of Holbrook; a granddaughter, Julia Marie Collins of Laguna Beach, CA. She was the sister of the late Margerita Francario. Her funeral service is being held privately. Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Courier & Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28)
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
