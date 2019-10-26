|
Ralph Todd Chandler 61, passed away October 12, 2019 at his Fort Myers FL home. He is the son of the late Ralph Homer Chandler and Barbara Paradise Chandler. He is survived by his wife Lynn Chandler of Fort Myers FL and his children Jennifer Chandler Lucas and her husband Christopher of Fort Myers FL, Todd Chandler and his wife Jocelyn of Dartmouth Ma, Stephanie Chandler Perry and her husband Ronald of Deland FL, and Rachel Chandler. He leaves behind 9 beloved grandchildren: Brianna, Josie, Grant, Jillian ,Zhoe, Dale, Emma, Wyatt, and Emmett. Ralph is also survived by his sister Suzanne Breakfield, nieces Tanya and Heather Coville and his nephew Steve Maxim. Ralph spent most of his life in the Onset/Wareham area as a cranberry grower for Beaton Cranberry Growers of Wareham Ma. Ralph loved trains, model cars, fishing, country music, ( Johnny Cash) New England Patriots football team and especially his family. A celebration of Life will be held on November 30th 2019 at the Wareham Elks from 1pm-5pm All are welcome.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019