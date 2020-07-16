1/1
Raymond D. Haskell
1959 - 2020
Raymond D. Haskell passed away on July 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born May 9, 1959, to the late Ernest Haskell and Ruth (Perry) Haskell. Ray was an amazing chef and skilled carpenter, who took great joy and pride in creating things with his hands. He had a great love of country music and football, especially the Miami Dolphins. Ray will be remembered by his family as being kind, loyal, and fun loving, with a wonderful sense of humor. He was someone who always had a smile for you and never failed to put a smile on your face. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Karen (Stack) Haskell; daughters Tammy and husband, Angeline and husband Tommy of Jacksonville, FL, Emily and husband Jim of Bellingham, and Jessica and husband William of West Wareham; son Stephen and wife Ryan of Mashpee; sisters Ruth Correia of S. Dartmouth, Mary Ann Bagby and husband Tom of Jacksonville, NC, Betty Jane Russell and husband Ron of Wareham, Pauline Haskell of Wareham, Bonnie Haskell of Carver, Barbara Haskell of Wareham, Bertha Randall of Carver, and Lori Haskell and wife Kim of Wareham; brothers Ronald Haskell and wife Christine of Wareham, David Haskell of Wareham; 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Ernie Jr., and sister, Brenda Lee. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, (Manomet) 619 State Road, Plymouth, from 1-3 p.m. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 188 Needham St., Newton, MA 02461. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com.

Published in Courier & Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
