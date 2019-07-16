|
Robert (Rob) L. Farrell, beloved son and brother passed away on July 11th, 2019. He was born April 4th, 1963 in Manchester NH, son of Professor William J. Farrell (late) and Patricia Morris. He is predeceased by his brother Michael. Robert loved the ocean and sailing, spending much of his childhood at Moody Beach in Maine collecting shells and rocks to make sculptures. He loved music and sang like the rock star he was. Rob traveled to Key West and Colorado before settling in Marion with his partner Donna. Robert would just light up a room! He was incredibly creative and kind. His sense of humor and laughter was infectious and will be missed, but forever be in our hearts. He is survived by his mother Patricia Morris of Manchester NH; his beloved sisters Siobhan Stanford and her husband David of Sandwich MA; Moira Farrell and David Singer of Swampscott MA; Deirdre Farrell Welch and her husband Josiah of Newburyport MA; Megan Farrell and her husband John Phillipo of Marthas Vineyard and Yarmouth; his stepmother Pat Farrell of Manchester NH; and his partner of many years, Donna of Marion MA; as well as many, many cousins and friends. Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Sailing Lessons on Sippican Harbor, c/o Town of Marion Recreation Department, 465 Mill Street, Marion, MA, 02738. Arrangements are being handled by Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, Sandwich MA. For directions and online condolences please visit www.nickersonbourne funeralhome.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from July 16 to July 23, 2019