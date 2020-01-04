Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patricks Church
High St.
Wareham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Niemi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Niemi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Niemi Obituary
Robert Niemi, 78, of Rochester, died peacefully Wednesday, January 1, 2020 surrounded by his family at St. Lukes Hospital in New Bedford after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Judith E. (Cusick) Niemi. Born in Wareham, he was the son of the late Everett E. and Theresa L. (Mestieri) Niemi. Mr. Niemi received his Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering from Southeastern Massachusetts University, now UMass Dartmouth and owned and operated Niemi Electric for over 40 years. He was also a third-generation cranberry grower. Mr. Niemi was a member of the Redmen Cromesett Tribe #156 and the Wareham / New Bedford Lodge of Elks #73. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed golf, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Judith of Rochester; his children, Sally Niemi- Farhoody and her wife Nassrine of Auburn, Stephen Niemi and his fianc Trisha Osborne of Wareham, Jeffrey Niemi and his wife Lisa of Rochester, and Jennifer Proffit and her husband Steven of Rochester; his sisters, Elizabeth Galavotti of Cheyenne, WO, and Catherine Doris of Westport. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Michael and Mary Niemi, Zachary and Jake Proffit, Cameron and Courtney Osborne, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. His funeral will be from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., (Rt. 28), Wareham on Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patricks Church, High St., Wareham at 10 AM. Interment will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Wareham. Visiting hours will be Thurs. from 4 | 7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the of MA/NH, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and on-line guestbook, visit: www.ccg funeralhome.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -