|
|
Robert R. Kirk Coykendall, 74, of Marion, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 28, 2019 after a nine-month courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the husband of Judith (Replogle) Coykendall. Born in Seattle, WA. he was the son of the late William E. and Dorothy (Barlow) Coykendall. Mr. Coykendall was raised in Riverside CT and moved to Marion in 1961. A graduate of Nichols College in 1967 with a degree in Business Administration, he was a Chartered Financial Representative with Northwestern Mutual for 40 years. Prior to moving back to Marion in 1979, Kirk owned and operated the High & Dry Restaurant and Ski Lodge in Waitsfield, VT where he was well known for his large Thanksgiving Dinners that welcomed everyone who had nowhere else to spend the holiday. He believed in community service and served as a devoted member of the Board of Directors of the Southcoast YMCA for 22 years. Always the athlete, Kirk enjoyed many decades of skiing with his friends and family. He was also an avid bicyclist who completed the Flattest Century ride 26 times participating in his last 100 mile ride in 2017 at the age of 72. Perhaps Kirks greatest love was the sea and he was happiest when out on his boat on Buzzards Bay. He was truly a man who was larger than life with his loud booming voice, contagious laughter, and fun-loving spirit. He had an enormously loving heart and a generous spirit and loved and was loved by so many. Always first and foremost a family man, Kirk loved and cared for his wife and children with unwavering devotion. He was an oyster eating, bike and boat loving, vibrant, spirited man. May we all learn from his zeal for life. He is survived by his wife; his son, Joshua Coykendall and his wife Camille of Wesley Chapel, FL; his daughter, Kristin Gilzean and her husband Jonathan of Winthrop, MA; his grandchildren, Jonathan Numrungroad, Grace Coykendall, Evan and Zoe Gilzean; his brother, Frederick Coykendall and wife Maureen and their children; his nephew Sean Goddard; his sister, Carol Reed; and his sister-in-law Eliza Gifford. He was predeceased by his sister, the late Nancy Goddard. A Celebratory Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 9:30 am at Silvershell Beach in Marion. Donations in Kirks memory may be made to Southcoast Visiting Nurse and Hospice, or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019