Robin A. Amadea-Irving

Robin A. Amadea-Irving Obituary
Robin A. Amadea-Irving, 54, of Wareham, passed away with her sons by her side at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Robin is survived by her children, Thomas Irving of East Providence, R.I., and Nicholas Irving of Cranston, R.I.; as well as her son-in-law, Fernando Irving; her siblings, Jack Amadea of Carver, Steven and Scott Amadea of East Bridgewater, and Raymond and Harry Amadea of Lancaster, Calif. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring St., East Bridgewater, on Saturday, September 21, for visiting hours from 4-6 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. Interment will be private. For full obituary, online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019
