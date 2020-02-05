|
|
Ronald M. Leonard Sr., 87, of Wareham, died February 3, 2020, in Tobey Hospital, Wareham. He was the husband of Tommie Jeannine Leonard and the son of the late Harold and Arvesta (Harlow) Leonard. He was born in Brockton, March 2, 1932, and was a summer resident in Onset for most of his life. Ronald was a 1950 graduate from Brockton High School. He was a lifelong member and Deacon of the Community of Christ Church. Mr. Leonard worked as an electroplater at Whitman Plating for over 40 years before retiring to Florida for 26 years then returned to Wareham recently. Ronald was a Korean War veteran serving in the Air Force. He was proud of his military service as a mechanic working on such planes as the B-36 Peacemaker. He was a handyman that enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. Survivors include his wife, Tommie Jeannine Leonard; 7 children, Robert "Skipper" Langford of Wareham, Michael Langford and his wife Michelle of Wareham, Ronald Leonard Jr. and his wife Clare of N. Andover, Richard Leonard and his wife Bonnie of Middleboro, Beverly Johnston and her husband Frank of Brockton, Thomas Leonard and his wife Nancy of Marlboro, Gloria Mitchell and her husband David of Wareham; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Evelyn Larson of Bridgewater, Audrey Chambers of Missouri, Carolyn Parkinson of Bridgewater. He was predeceased by his daughter, Catherine Jansson and his sister, Blanche Lakeman of Bridgewater. Visiting hours are from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the D.A.V., 807 Maine Ave., S.W., Washington, D.C. 20024. For directions and online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020