Ronald P. Wetterberg
Ronald Patrick Wetterberg, 54, of Wareham, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born in Dorchester, the son of Leonard and the late Carolyn (Barrett) Wetterberg. Ronnie grew up in Dorchester, graduating from Dom Savio High School. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from high school. He was on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. After coming home from the Marines, Ronnie started working for FedEx, eventually buying his own contracting company with them, and owning the business for over 35 years. Ronnie loved kayaking, scratch tickets, he was an avid golfer, he loved his golf carts, fishing and he was an avid sports fan. In addition to his father, Ronnie leaves behind his two sons, Michael Wetterberg and his wife Amanda of Plymouth and Pat Wetterberg of Wareham. He is also survived by his brothers, Rick Wetterberg and his wife Marcia of South Weymouth, Robbie Wetterberg of Braintree and Walter Wetterberg of Braintree. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, RJ, Ryan and Allie Wetterberg, all of South Weymouth and Lenny, David, Andrew and Carolyn Rose (Rosie) Wetterberg, all of Braintree, and a grandchild on the way. He leaves behind many friends and loved ones. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 13, from 1-3 pm. Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Monday, September 14, at 10:15 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Published in Courier & Sentinel from Sep. 12 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bartlett Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
