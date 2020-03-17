|
Samuel Joseph Hackett, III, age 35 of Wareham, died suddenly on Wednesday, March 3, 2020. He was the son of Samuel J. Hackett, Jr. (and his wife Irene Hackett) of Lake Mary Florida, and Joan S. Hackett (and her fiancee Michael Ball) of Wareham, MA. Born on August 14, 1984 in Stoughton, MA, Sam worked as a chef in local restaurants, most recently at Chilis. Sam loved his family deeply during his life. He was an avid fan of all sports, loved horror movies and was known as a kind - hearted man. Besides his parents, Sam leaves behind a daughter Haylee Hackett, sister Susan Carlucci and her husband Bernado of Franklin, sister Corie-Lynn Hackett and her fiancee Eddie Hayward of Wareham, and brother Scott Burgess. He also leaves many, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. For more information www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020