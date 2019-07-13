|
Susan Bishop Drumm Sue, a resident of Barboursville, Albemarle County, Virginia, died on July 5, 2019, at the age of 63 years. Born on February 2, 1956, in Wareham, Massachusetts, Sue is survived by her husband of 26 years, Richard Baldwin Drumm, also of Barboursville, Virginia and by two daughters, Victoria Drumm of Mystic, Connecticut and Miranda Drumm and her partner, Mateo Amero of Albemarle County, Virginia. Additionally, she is survived by her mother and her stepfather, Eleanor and Robert Mower of Rochester, Massachusetts; and her sister, Lisa Hall of Marion, Massachusetts. Sue was preceded in death by her father, Robert W. Bishop Jr.; and a brother, Robert W. Bishop III. Sue received her undergraduate degree from Antioch College, Yellow Springs, Ohio in 1980 and a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1984. She was employed as a lawyer and advocate for many years, most recently as the Long-Term Care Ombudsman at the Jefferson Area Board for Aging in Charlottesville, Virginia, a position from which she retired in 2018. After retirement, Sue continued to engage in activities she enjoyed, among them birding, taking care of her family and spending time in the company of her many close and loyal friends. Should anyone choose to remember Sue with a charitable donation, she had suggested one or more of the following: African American Teaching Fellows; the ALS Society; the Jefferson Area Board for Aging; The Nature Conservancy and All Blessings Flow, or alternately, the . A memorial service will be held in celebration of Sues life in the late summer, 2019. The service is expected to take place at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church Unitarian Universalist, in Charlottesville, Virginia.
