Thomas A. Locke, 54, of Middleboro, formerly of Wareham, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Weymouth, he was the son of the late Wendell and Anna (Jenkins) Locke. Thomas was a previous resident of Hanson before moving to Wareham in 2011. He worked as a bagger at Shaw's Supermarket in Hanson. Thomas was fortunate to have travelled to both Disney World in Florida, and Disneyland, California. He was a fan of Luke Bryan and recently attended his concert this past May at Gillette Stadium. He is survived by his sister, whom he adored, Dianne R. White and her husband James of Wareham; and his brother, James W. Locke and his wife Diana of Hanson. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rte. 28), Wareham, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson. For directions and online guest book, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier and Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019