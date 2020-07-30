Winifred B. (Schofield) Hartley, age 100 of Rochester, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 after a brief illness at Sippican Health Care in Marion supported by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Herbert Hartley, with whom she enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Born in Taunton, MA the daughter of the late Elliott and Anna (Pietryka) Schofield, she spent most of her life in Rochester and was a graduate of St. Lukes School of Nursing, class of 1941. Mrs. Hartley was employed as a Register Nurse with St. Lukes Hospital and later as the school nurse at Old Rochester Regional High School until her retirement in 1982. She was a member of the St. Lukes Hospital Alumni Association, was an avid reader, enjoyed cross word puzzles, traveling cross-country with her husband in their Volkswagen Camper, and luncheons and activities at the Rochester Council on Aging. She is survived by her three daughters, Norene Hartley of Rochester, Phyllis Hartley of E. Falmouth and Deborah Hartley MD and her husband Richard Moniz of Rochester and several nieces and nephews. Winifred was the sister of the late Edwin Makara. Arrangements were in the care of the WARING- SULLIVAN HOME at FAIRLAWN, 180 Washington Street, Fairhaven, MA 02719. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Winifreds honor may be made to the Rochester Council on Aging, 67 Dexter Ln, Rochester, MA 02770 or the Rochester Land Trust, P.O. Box 337, Rochester, MA 02770. To leave a note of condolence: www.waring-sullivan.com
