Mrs. Barbara H. (Horne) Carmody, 93, of Danvers, beloved wife of the late John Jack Carmody, passed way Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Danvers she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Cowdrey) Horne. She was raised and educated in Danvers and was a graduate of Holten High School Class of 1944. Mrs. Carmody began a long career as a Secretary for the Proctor and Gamble Company, and for the first 8 years she worked in their Cincinnati, OH facility. After the death of her husband Joseph H. ODonnell, Barbara moved back to her home town of Danvers to raise her boys. She continued working for Proctor and Gamble first at their Cambridge facility, then Quincy and finally the Braintree office. Prior to her retirement she met and married her second husband Jack Carmody and together they retired after 30 years of dedicated service. A loving wife and mother, her family always came first. After being widowed at a young age Barbara raised her three sons on her own, making sure they always had a warm, loving and supportive home. She was steadfast in her belief in education and made sure all her boys got a college education. Following their retirement, Barbara and Jack loved to travel; they had condos in Florida and Manhattan which just made their passion for cruises all that much easier. They travelled extensively on cruise ships, seeing the world, up and down the east coast, the Caribbean, and transatlantic crossings, they were always on the move. She was an avid reader and passed on the love of books to her son and spent her spare time with her best friend and canine companion Nelson. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends. Surviving Barbara is her son Mark ODonnell of Danvers, her daughter-in-law, Gail ODonnell of Danvers, her step-son Robert Carmody of Kingston and her step-daughter, Anne Antonellis of Duxbury, her 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was also the mother of the late J. Dennis ODonnell and the late R. Paul ODonnell. ARRANGEMENTS: At Barbaras request all services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbaras memory to , 75 Sylvan St., (Suite B102) Danvers, MA 01923. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Citizen from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019