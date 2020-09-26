Carol Marjorie Forsyth Arnold, 90, of Rochester, New Hampshire passed away on September 22, 2020 peacefully at her home. Carol was born to Earl Forsyth and Helen Chesley Forsyth in Marblehead Massachusetts in 1930. She graduated from Cushing Academy in 1948. Carol married Jack Nichols Arnold in Marblehead MA in 1950. They made their home in Danvers, MA. In their later years, they resided in Florida and Maine. Together they raised 3 children. She leaves as her legacy; Kristin Arnold Sawyer, Robin J. Arnold and John F. Arnold as well her grandchildren, Carrie Sawyer, Jeremy Sawyer, David J. Soter, Daniel Arnold and Sarah Arnold. She also leaves 4 great grandchildren; Alanna, Evie, Ella, Devin and Riley. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack and sister Barbara Corrigan. A private service will be held at the Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead Ma. To sign the online guestbook please go to www.edgerlyfh. com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store