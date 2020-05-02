Home

Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Catherine G. Trefry Obituary
Catherine G. (Auld) Trefry, 86, beloved wife of the late Charles J. Trefry, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Mass General Hospital. Born in Salem, she was the daughter of the late William and Lillian (Cleaves) Auld. Catherine was a dedicated Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War as one of the only female flight line dispatchers. She was a member of the BVV, VFW, and Vittori Rocci post. She was an actress at the Salem Witch Dungeon for 23 years until she retired. She is survived by two daughters, Holly Trefry of Salem and Robin Trefry of Beverly; one grandchild, Danielle Gallivan, and husband Ryan Gallivan, of Orlando, FL; two great-grandchildren Aubree and Hudson Gallivan, two brothers Wayne Auld and Bill Auld and many, many friends. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Trefry, their baby boy and baby girl, and her parents William and Lillian Auld. Funeral services for Catherine will be private. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www. campbellfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Citizen from May 2 to May 9, 2020
