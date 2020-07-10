Clara L. Foucher 84, of Derry, NH died Monday July 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Clara was born in Danvers, MA on February 24, 1936, a daughter of the late Adrian and Isabelle (Boudreau) Perreault. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Foucher in 2000. She had resided in Derry for the past 55 years. Clara was a Registered Nurse for many years. She was a communicant of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Derry and a longtime member of the Tabernacle Society at the church. Clara was active in her community and served on the board of the YWCA. Her life revolved around her family and she found joy working in her yard. She is survived by one son, Brian Foucher of Harrisville, NH, two daughters, Deborah Stuke and her husband Kurt of Contoocook, NH, and Susan Foucher of Derry, seven grandchildren, Renee, Joelle, Samuel, Sarah, Bailey, Rachel, and Hanne, five great-grandchildren, Henry, Clara, Eloise, Adrienne, and Persephone, one brother, Raymond Perreault of Leominster, MA, one sister, Yvette Crane of Andover, NH, also several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Leonard, Paul, and Joseph. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 26 Crystal Ave., Derry. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance. To send a condolence or for more information visit www. peabodyfuneralhome.com
