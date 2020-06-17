Dana S. Swanson
Dana S. Swanson 70, of Hampton, NH, passed away June 2, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, MA. Born in Beverly, MA he was the son of the late Henry C. and Ginger V. (Herren) Swanson. Dana was a lifelong entrepreneur, predominantly focused in the food industry, and had a passion for architecture & design. He loved the mountains and lakes of New Hampshire and would spend his spare time walking the local park trails, and swimming in the fresh water lakes. Dana is survived by his five children Eric of Garden City, NY, Steven of Forest Hills, NY, Christopher of Hoboken, NJ, Nicholas of Longmont, CO, and Allison currently at grad school in Missoula, MT; twelve grandchildren; and two brothers David and Dale. Services for Dana will be held at a later date in Beverly, MA. Arrangements made by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA 01915. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Congregational Church at 35 Conant St #1, Beverly, MA 01915. Information and condolences please visit www.campbellfuneral.com.

