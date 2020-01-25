|
Donna (Love) Pierce, 90, wife of the late Lewis K. Pierce, died peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Boston, daughter of the late G. Gordon and Virginia (Hodgins) Love, Donna was raised and educated in Hamilton where she met her soulmate Lew with whom she shared over sixty years of marriage. Donna lived in Beverly for many years where she raised and educated her six children prior to retiring to Portland, Maine in 1984 and had recently returned to Beverly to be with her family. Family was her life while entertaining and cooking for a crowd was her passion. She was happiest at her camp on Long Lake in Bridgton, Maine where she summered for over fifty years. Donna was a dog enthusiast breeding and showing Chihuahuas, shepherds and poodles. She was also an active member of the Vacationland Dog Club. Surviving her are one sister Dianne (Love) Denman of Wenham; six children and their spouses Daniel H. and J. Tracy Pierce of Ponte Vedra, FL, David Pierce of Beverly, Bethany and Francis Gentleman of Hamilton, Brian and Christy Pierce of Naples, ME, Sarah Pierce-Manfre and Anthony Manfre of Beverly, and Susan and Michael Sheehan of Beverly, twelve grandchildren Merrill Pierce, Vanessa and Gregg Gentleman, Brian Jr., Richard, Nicholas and Rebecca Pierce, Jesse and Maxx Manfre and Andrew, Scott and Allison Sheehan, five great-grandchildren Lauren, Keegan, Damian, Griffin and Rae; along with several nieces and nephews. Donna leaves behind her new friends at the Girdler House who were so kind to her. She was also the sister of the late Gerald Love. Private funeral services will be celebrated by the family. Contributions may be made in her memory to MSPCA-Angell Attn: Donations 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or to All care Hospice 210 Market Street, Lynn, MA 01901. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in Herald Citizen from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2020