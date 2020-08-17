Doris L. (Page) Panunzio, 90, passed away, surrounded by family, on August 14, 2020 after a period of decline in health. She was born and raised in Beverly and remained a life-long resident. She was the daughter of the late William and Doris Page, and the sister of the late Betty Carnevale, Blanche Primmer, Marion Adams, and Sally Parisella, and is survived by her two sisters June Heckman and Ann Morrison. She leaves her devoted husband, Leo, who remained at her side through it all. They were married at St. Mary's Church in Beverly 71 years ago. She leaves 4 sons and daughters-in-law: Bill & Joanne Panunzio, Bob and Deborah Panunzio, Leo and Edie Panunzio, Steve & Tamie Panunzio, and former daughterin-law Laurie Panunzio. Her 13 grandchildren, Corey, Karen, Kimberly, April, Kristin, Keith, Janie, Tracy, Jamie, Adam, Lindsey, Robert and Jenna, have blessed her with 17 greatgrandchildren. Doris and Leo spent 31 years at their summer home in Alfred Maine on Estes Lake. One of Doris's greatest pleasures was entertaining friends and grandchildren up at their lake house. She singlehandedly nearly depleted the blueberry, strawberry, and wild mushroom supply that Maine offered. She and Leo traveled extensively throughout the world, from Europe to Asia and northern Africa. Until very recently, she enjoyed the twice-monthly 'club' of friends she played cards with for over 70 years. Spending 3 months in Myrtle Beach for 14 years brought more opportunities for a robust social life. She looked forward to her bowling league fun for many years and maintained a 95 average of which she was very proud. Doris was an avid bingo player. She enjoyed the competition and camaraderie hosting and playing at the Beverly Senior Center, and later in the club room at Centerville Woods, to where she and Leo had moved after 65+ years in Ryal Side. Doris was an accomplished seamstress, sewing many of her son's early childhood clothes, while attending many adult education classes that the Beverly Adult Education system offered. Each family member has a Christmas stocking that she lovingly crocheted as new family members were welcomed in. As her health declined, she retained her pleasant spirit and would remark to Leo, 'Boy, didn't we have a good life!'. To acknowledge the unsurpassed compassionate care Doris received from Care Dimensions
, in lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to them in her name. Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan St. Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923