Dorothy Marie (Morrissey) MacGillivray, beloved wife of the late Dougald C. MacGillivray, MD, entered into eternal life on the morning of September 27, 2019. Dorothy died peacefully at home in the presence of her family. Dorothy was an active and long-standing member of the Danvers, MA community. Born December 21, 1924, in Charlestown, MA where she spent her youth, the daughter of Thomas and Johanna (Power) Morrissey, she is the last surviving member of a close-knit family of 11 siblings. A graduate of the Teachers College of the City of Boston, class of 1946, she taught first grade. Dorothy and Doug married in 1953 and together raised 12 children. Always gracious and hospitable, Dorothy created a vibrant and welcoming home that served as the center for countless gatherings for extended family and their wide circle of friends. Dorothy devoted her life to raising her family. She cherished her community and her close group of friends. A devout Catholic, she was a communicant of St. Marys of the Annunciation Church, where she served as a Euch- aristic minister. She was a life-long learner and a prolific reader. Always a competitor, Dorothy never passed up an opportunity to play a board game, was the household Jeopardy champion, a formidable Scrabble opponent, and a reliable doubles tennis partner. Dorothy was kind, optimistic, generous, had a great sense of humor, and loved a good story. She had an exceptional, almost encyclopedic memory. Dorothy had a positive influence on those she encountered and will be dearly missed. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dougald C MacGillivray, MD, and their infant daughter, Teresa. She is survived by her children: Mary and her husband Gerald McGillicuddy, MD of Worcester, MA; DougaldMacGillivray, MD and his wife Jennifer of Falmouth, ME; Johanna MacGillivray, MSW, LICSW, of Woodbridge, VA; Anne MacGillivray of New York, NY; Joseph MacG- illivray and his wife Karen of Peachtree City, GA; Karen MacGillivray Brown of Danvers, MA; Thomas MacGillivray, MD and his wife Leslie Lucchina, MD of Boston, MA and Houston, TX; John MacGillivray, MD and his wife Elizabeth of Greenwich, CT; Susan and her husband James Bower, MD of Rochester, MN; James MacGillivray of Roslindale, MA; Dorothy and her husband Mark Roosevelt of Santa Fe, NM; Elizabeth MacGillivray of Cohasset, MA; and her 20 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours Friday, October 4, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Mackey Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St, Rt. 114, Middleton, MA. Funeral mass Saturday, October 5 at 10:00am at St. Mary's of the Annunciation Church, 24 Conant Street, Danvers, MA, with burial to follow at Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline, MA. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to St. Mary's of the Annunciation Church, 24 Conant St. Danvers, MA 01923 or to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns, 15 Mount Carmel Road, Danvers, MA 01923. Funeral arrangements by Mackey Funeral Home, Middleton, MA, see www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Citizen from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019