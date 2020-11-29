Edward J. Diorio Sr., of Nashua, formerly of Revere, passed away November 25, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Theresa (Dzierzak) Diorio and the late Elizabeth (Sprague) Diorio. Devoted father of Edward Diorio, Jr. and his wife Elaine, David Diorio and his wife Rebecca "Suzie." all of Nashua and the late Katherine and Mary Louise Diorio. Dear brother of Kathy Greenough and her husband David of Medford and the late Vincent, Frank, Robert and Joseph Diorio. Cherished grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 8. Edward is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Member of the Elks of Port Charlotte and the Italian American Club in Revere. A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Monday, November 30th, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, there is a strict capacity limit of 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and masks are required. A private service will be held for the immediate family and invited guests. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. At the familys request, donations may be made in Eds name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory or give a condolence, please visit our guestbook at www.buonfiglio.com
.