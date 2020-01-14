|
Mrs. Elfriede D. (Danziger) Green, 97, of Danvers beloved wife of the late Louis A. Green, passed away peacefully Thursday December 26, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. Born in Elberfeld Germany, she was the daughter of the late Erich and Johanna (Muenzer). Elfriede (Friedel) immigrated to the United States at the age of 14 and along with her parents settled in Troy New York and graduated from Troy High School. She continued her education at Russell Sage College, receiving her bachelors degree and graduated from Simmons College with a masters degree in Social Work. Following graduation, Elfriede worked as a Social Worker. First, she was on the staff of Bellevue Hospital in New York City, then the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. She met her husband on vacation in New Hampshire. They married and moved to Danvers to raise their family. Together with her husband they owned and operated the Louis A. Green Corp. Active politically, Elfriede was involved in local politics and volunteered on many campaigns. She was a founding and active member of the Danvers chapter of the League of Women Voters. Always finding ways to help others, she took classes and became a SHINE counselor, volunteering her services at the Danvers Senior Center, helping the elderly navigate the Medicare, Medicaid and health insurance application process. She loved to swim and was part of the synchronized swim team at the Danvers YMCA for decades. Surviving Elfriede are her daughters, Susan Green and her husband David Poole of Wayland, Janet Green and her husband Thomas Hutchinson of Malden, her two grandchildren, Lucy Poole and Aurtur Poole of Wayland, her sister- in-law Shirley (Green) Glickman of Florida and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Rosemarie (Rosel) (Danziger) Lehman. ARRANGEMENTS: At Elfriedes request all services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. Donations may be made in her memory to the Danvers Community YMCA, 34 Pickering St., Danvers MA 01923 or to A Charity of ones choice. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneral service.com.
Published in Herald Citizen from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020