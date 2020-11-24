Frederick T. Anderson of Beverly MA., born on October 17, 1932 passed away on November 20, 2020 at Beverly Hospital. He leaves behind his wife Marjorie, a step son Nicholas Dragonas of Beverly MA; children Louise LeClaire, Jeffrey Anderson and Suzanne Anderson, grand children Michael and Ryan LeClaire, Sydney and Gavin Anderson and great grandson Lincoln LeClaire-Farley all of Connecticut. Mr. Anderson was born in Salem MA and graduated from Salem High School. He held a degree in Ornamental Horticulture from Essex Agricultural School and a Bachelors degree in Journalism from Boston University. He served four years in the US Coast Guard during the Korean War. In 1956 he was stationed aboard the USCG Cutter Evergreen where he transcribed the official Coast Guard documents of the sinking of the Andrea Doria. Following his graduation from Boston University in 1960, Mr. Anderson worked in editorial positions at Horticulture Magazine and Prudential Life Insurance Company. In 1963 he joined GE Aircraft Engines, in Lynn MA, where he managed the professional recruiting and staffing organization until his retirement in 1994. Mr. Anderson served as a Docent for the Peabody Essex Museums historical house tours program. He was also a certified conflict dispute resolution mediator in Salem District Court and was one of the founders of the North Shore Community Mediation Center in Beverly MA where he served as president of the board of directors. Services for Mr. Anderson will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beverly Bootstraps, 35 Park St., Beverly, MA 01915 or https://www.beverlybootstraps.org
