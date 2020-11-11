1/1
Garrett R. Plaisted
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garrett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garrett R. Plaisted 41, of Beverly, died peacefully, Sunday, November 8, 2020, in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Brighton, with his family by his side. Born in Boston on February 2, 1979, he was the son of Harold R. and Dale M. (Jordan) Plaisted of Templeton. He graduated from Needham High School with the Class of 1997 and from Montserrat College of Art in Beverly with the Class of 2001. Garrett was a gifted artist and was an exceptional painter. He enjoyed going to the beach and soaking up the sun whenever he had an opportunity. Garrett loved his family and friends, and cherished time spent with them-especially his nieces. Besides his parents, Garrett is survived by his brother Scott R. Plaisted of Templeton; a sister Jill M. Iannacone and her husband Joe of Templeton; three nieces, Amanda, Courtney and Shannon Iannacone; aunts and uncles; Dawn and William OHalloran, and Donna and John Bovitz, Dennis and Sue Alaimo, Cliff and Loretta Blackburn, Al & Kathy Blackburn also Carl Sardaro, Nancy Tocci, Jane Signore, Donna and Ron Daniele, Sharon McKenzie; and many cousins, and close friends, Linda McCaffery, and Casey Baker. He was predeceased by two brothers, Todd, and Brad Plaisted. Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to American Liver Foundation, PO Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052, or on their website at (www.liverfoundation.org). Please reference in memory of Garrett R. Plaisted. Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner, MA 01440, is handling the arrangements. Boucherfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Citizen from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved