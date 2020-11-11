Garrett R. Plaisted 41, of Beverly, died peacefully, Sunday, November 8, 2020, in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Brighton, with his family by his side. Born in Boston on February 2, 1979, he was the son of Harold R. and Dale M. (Jordan) Plaisted of Templeton. He graduated from Needham High School with the Class of 1997 and from Montserrat College of Art in Beverly with the Class of 2001. Garrett was a gifted artist and was an exceptional painter. He enjoyed going to the beach and soaking up the sun whenever he had an opportunity. Garrett loved his family and friends, and cherished time spent with them-especially his nieces. Besides his parents, Garrett is survived by his brother Scott R. Plaisted of Templeton; a sister Jill M. Iannacone and her husband Joe of Templeton; three nieces, Amanda, Courtney and Shannon Iannacone; aunts and uncles; Dawn and William OHalloran, and Donna and John Bovitz, Dennis and Sue Alaimo, Cliff and Loretta Blackburn, Al & Kathy Blackburn also Carl Sardaro, Nancy Tocci, Jane Signore, Donna and Ron Daniele, Sharon McKenzie; and many cousins, and close friends, Linda McCaffery, and Casey Baker. He was predeceased by two brothers, Todd, and Brad Plaisted. Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to American Liver Foundation, PO Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052, or on their website at (www.liverfoundation.org
). Please reference in memory of Garrett R. Plaisted. Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner, MA 01440, is handling the arrangements. Boucherfuneral.com
.