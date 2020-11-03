1/1
George Briggs Sr.
1924 - 2020
On Monday George "Brud" Briggs Sr. passed away at the home of his daughter Judith "Jude" and son-in-law Clifford Nelson . He was born the middle son of the late Elmer Briggs and Marion (Roache) Briggs of Salem. George was preceded in death by his siblings LeRoy "Bo" of Salem, Henry Of Texas; his sister 'Sis" Frances of Beverly; and his Sons Peter Briggs of FL and George Jr of NH . He was the husband for 36 years to the late Betty (Abraham) Briggs of Danvers. He leaves behind his Daughter Janice and son-in-law Stephen of NH daughter Judith "Jude" and son-in-law Clifford Nelson and son John and daughter-in-law Martha of FL. He had 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. George grew up on Gallows Hill in Salem, attended Salem High School and he was a member of the Salem Sea scouts until WWII. With the outbreak of WWII he joined the Navy where he served for 4 years. He served on the DE Dobler and the Dionne of which he was a planker. He served in both American Theatre and European African Middle Eastern theater. He is one star and the recipient of a Victory Medal. After the war George worked as an electrical engineer for Natick Labs, GTE, and retired from General Dynamic. George holds multiple patterns in electronics for his work in military Guidance Systems During the cold war and space exploration. After WWII he continued a family tradition and helped build the largest bonfire on Gallows hill in 1946. While living in Danvers during the American Bicentennial he was a member with his family of The Danvers Alarmest. He supervised the building of both of the July 4 bonfires of 1976. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The arrangements are under the direction of the Murphy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Seascouts of the Merrimac Valley, or Elara Care Hospice, 12 Kent Way, Suite 210 Byfield MA 01922. For more information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or visit www.murphyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Herald Citizen from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home
85 Federal Street
Salem, MA 01970
978 744 0497
