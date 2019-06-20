|
Albert "Pete" Gillissen's wife of 20 yrs, Germaine "Gerry" Gillissen 94, of Beverly, MA , passed away on April 8, 2019. They are survived by 7 children and their spouses, Paul J. Gillissen of Salem, MA; Mark Gillissen of Lenexa, KS; Ray G. Gillissen of Ipswich, MA; Neil Gillissen of Shirley, NY; John W. Gillissen of Quartz City, CA; Jane M. Chesshir of Beverly, MA; Peter A. Gillissen of Palmdale, CA; 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and a multitude of neices, nephews and faithful friends
Germaine was born in Grande Isle, Maine to Joseph Soucy and Delina Bouchard Soucy. The youngest of 13 children. Joseph passed when she was two,. From age 6 until 11 years she attended boarding school in St. Agatha ME with her older sister Jean during the schoolyear and spent summers with family in Grande Isle.In 1935 She joined her mother and siblings in Lawrence Massachussets. She continued her education there through high school graduating with Honors: "Grande distintion" and was highly recommended for admission to the nursing program at St Joseph's hospital in Lowell Mass. She received her Masssachussets state Registered Nursing Liscense in 1945 at age 21. She began her nursing career at St Joseph's and became the head of Central Supply.
In 1957. Her love of music and dancing led her to meet and marry Pete when she began her career of
"holding down the fort" in Hamilton MA, while Pete was overseas protecting the country on a Naval ship. In the 70s after moving to Beverly she continued her wife and mother duties while working night shifts to help pay the bills. As the children became more independent she continued working as a private duty nurse in Beverly and at Salem Hospital's addiction recovery program. She stayed physically fit swimming, walking, and line dancing. Spiritually fit attending church services, prayer meetings, retreats, and singing in her church choir. In her later years she conquered and was not slowed down by cancer. She continued all of her activities without hesitation including visting family across the country for milestone life celebrations,i.e.,graduations, weddings, and births. And traveling to Yugoslavia with her prayer group. When not traveling she enjoyed movie nights with local friends. She loved attending Soucy family gatherings, as her siblings moved into long term care she spent time visiting them. "She helped a lot of people in her long life and was always willing to offer anything that she could when needed". She will be remembered by many for her faithful prayer, generosity, determination, perseverance and service.
A Memorial will be held at Calvary Christian Church in Lynnfield, MA, August 8th at 10am.
Donations may be made to North East Arc.
Published in Herald Citizen from June 20 to June 30, 2019