Jack Cavanagh, a gentleman and a gentle man, has lost his battle with cancer. The loving husband of Jacquie (Matthews), his wife of 43 years. He was the doting father of Alexandra (Cavanagh) Hartman and her husband, Rob Hartman, and Papa to sweet ittle granddaughter, Maddie Hartman. All of whom he loved more than life itself. Even though Jack has lived in Danvers and Hampton Beach, he always was a "Lynner". He grew up on Graves Ave. with his parents Gert and John, grandparents John and Mildred and siblings Michael, Cathy (Quinlan), Paul, Maryann (Growitz) and Mark. Jack was a graduate of St. Pius, Lynn English (69), Salem State College (73, 80). His education led to a professional life in the Lynn School Department and Lynn District Court, retiring as a First Assistant Clerk Magistrate. Jack was a lifelong member of the Rotos family, Lynn District Court family and the Lynn Shoe City League. He sadly leaves in life his Boars Head friends, the Matthews family who loved him as a brother, Cathy Quinlan, Michael and Patti Cavanagh, Maryann Growitz, Mark Cavanagh and many, many nieces & nephews he loved as his own and most importantly, Jacquie, Allie, Rob and Maddie who he loved with all his heart. He is predeceased by his parents John and Gert and his FBI Agent brother Paul. He is reunited with Lady, Jake, Secret, Toby, Emma, whom he loved so much, at the Rainbow Bridge. A special thank you to Janis, Peter and Mare who without their support and love would have made this journey impossible. Due to COVID restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may may be made to: St. Patricks Church Restoration 5 Williams St. Hampton, NH 03842 or Newbury Animal Hospital c/o Dr. Grillo 96 Hanover St. Newbury, MA 01951. For a more complete obituary, or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.Solimine.com.
Published in Herald Citizen from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.