Jane Dickinson

Jane (Pearl) (Lefavour) Dickinson, 86, passed away on October 4, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born and raised in Salem, on January 24, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Wilburt Judson and Marion Catherine (Moore) Pearl. Jane attended Salem Public Schools graduating from Salem High School in 1951 and Colby Junior College, 1953. Following college, Jane and John Lefavour made their home in Danvers where they raised their 3 children and lived for over 30 years. Jane became Vice President of Human Resources for the Winchester Savings Bank shortly after leaving Danvers in the late 80s. She also worked at Ardiff, Ardiff & Morse, Unex Laboratories; Webster Industries; Tinti, Quinn & Savoy; and Allied Health Professionals, and upon retiring opened a Human Resources consulting business. She met Thom Dickinson, the love of her life while at the Winchester bank. They married and returned to Danvers. Jane dedicated much time and energy to volunteer work at Salem Hospital Aid Association, Danvers Garden Club, Danvers Town Conservation Committee, Danvers Womens Association, Danvers Historical Society, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, North Shore Mental Health Association, Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and the Heart Association
where she earned the Great Heart Award, in 1967. Jane was a woman of deep faith that lived by her commitment to Calvary Church, Danvers and Trinity Church, Topsfield. She taught Sunday school for many years and became a lay Eucharistic priest in the Episcopal Church. She found serenity, courage and wisdom in the AA fellowship. In church and AA she built many deep long lasting friendships that helped sustain her and keep her free of alcohol for over 49 years. She is survived by her children, Bradford Dexter Lefavour (Carol) of Montpelier, VT; Jennifer Rossignol of Orlando, FL; Clark Lefavour (Valarie) of Southborough, MA, Stephen Dickinson (Kim) and Lisa Dickinson; grandchildren Nathan Lefavour (Jonna), Christine Lefavour (Bibby), Lucy Krokenberger, Hans Krokenberger, Nicole Lefavour, Amy Dickinson, Meg Dickinson, Emily Schmuck, and Evan Schmuck. Jane was predeceased by her brothers Dexter and Calvin Groves, husband Thomas Dickinson, and former husband John P. Lefavour. Jane loved her children more than anything, and was a woman beaming of warmth, humor, deep convictions, and an unequalled sense of sassy. Her funeral services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Janes name to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 124 River St., Topsfield, MA, 01983 or the North Shore Cancer Walk, Development Office 81 Highland Ave. Salem, MA 01970, www.https://nsmc.rallybound.org/Donate. Online condolences are available at www.LyonsFuneral.com
