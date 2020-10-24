Jennie Rose (Tkachuk) Bogel, 90, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Beverly Hospital after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Bogel, with whom she shared forty-six wonderful years of marriage. Born in Salem, she was the daughter of the late John & Minnie Tkachuk. Educated in Peabody Schools, Jennie was a graduate of Peabody High School and went on to work for Schwartz & Benjamin Shoe Mfg. as a secretary and shoe model in their design dept. She later worked for Hunt Memorial Hospital in Danvers in medical records, from which she retired to travel with her beloved husband Lou. She also enjoyed knitting Irish & Icelandic sweaters. Jennie leaves behind her daughter Karen, son-in-law Robert, & beloved, most cherished granddaughter Erika Torkildsen, with whom she had a close bond. She was pre-deceased by twin sister Josephine and two brothers Anthony & Walter and several nieces & nephews. Jennie also leaves her good friends Jeanne Goodwin & Mae Asker. Visiting hours are Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4-6PM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, and practice social distancing, and are respectfully asked for no physical contact with the family. Jennies Funeral Mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "The National Lymphedema Network" at http://www.lymphnet.org
. For directions or to leave a message of sympathy for Jennies family, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com
.