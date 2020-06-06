Joan A. Eaton of Danvers, formerly (Joan Murphy, Joan Huntley, and Joan Wright) passed away suddenly on May 27, 2020 at her home in Danvers MA. She was 85 years old. Joans entire life was marked by her love of music, her love of family, her love of friends, and her love of Church. Joan was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 17, 1934. From a young age her musical gifts were noticed, and at age 14 Joan began playing professionally with the Tulsa Symphony. At age 17, she moved to Boston to attend The New England Conservatory of Music, where she earned a B.A in Violin Performance. Joan later earned a masters degree in Violin Performance at University of Massachusetts, Lowell. An incredibly accomplished violinist, Joans musical career spanned over 70 years of performing, and included appearances with such legends as Leonard Bernstein, Tony Bennett, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Marlene Dietrich. Joan also helped found the acclaimed musical ensemble La Femme La Femme, dedicated to chamber and solo works by women composers. Joans life took her from Tulsa to Boston to Chicago to Naples, Florida, and back to the Massachusetts North Shore. Joan is pre-deceased by her three loving husbands: Robert W. Huntley (deceased 1998), Wilfred C. Wright (deceased 2001) and Bruce P. Eaton (deceased 2017). Joan shared many cherished memories with all three. Family life was always a central focus in Joans life. She is survived by her four children, Robert Huntley and his wife Denise, Gene Huntley, Dawn Huntley-Mucci and her husband Robert Mucci, and Ben Huntley and his wife Christine. She is also survived by her two beloved sisters Margarette Sigman, and Renee Harff. Joan was an extremely proud and loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren, Danielle, Michelle, Marie, Thomas, Jacob, Rachel, Mary, Clara, Claire, and Ava, and the extremely proud great-grandmother of Evangeline and Raphael. She is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews. Joan was at her happiest when playing or listening to music, spending time with her family, doing spiritual reading, attending family gatherings, and watching TV mysteries and movies. Joan loved to laugh, and her signature laugh was one of her trademarks. An eager convert to texting, Joan became known for her creative and enjoyable use of emojis when texting family members! Joans personality and energy led her to have friends from all walks of life. She will be missed and remembered by everyone who had the chance to meet her. A Celebration of Life service for Joan will be held for friends and family at a future date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to The Community Music Center of Boston in Joans name..



