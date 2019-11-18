|
|
John Eric Peterson, 50, of Danvers, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family, following a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was the loving husband of Rossy (Benitez) Peterson and son of John F. (Jack) Peterson and Judith E. (Corning) Peterson. Besides his loving wife, Rossy, and his parents, he is survived by his cherished daughters, Haleigh Peterson, a student at Essex Tech; Taylor Peterson, a student at Thorpe School; his step-sons, Joseph Maldonado of Danvers and Jeremiah Maldonado, a student at Danvers High; his step-daughter Ayshleane and her husband, Eurys De Los Santos of Peabody; his sister, Kristin Peterson-Bozak and her husband Brian Bozak of Strafford NH; his beloved dogs, Miley and Georgie (and the late Max), and many extended family members, colleagues, and friends, all who gave him love and support during his illness. He was the beloved grandson of the late Barbara (Gram) and O.B. Corning. John was born in Lynn, MA, on June 12, 1969, Originally from West Peabody, he had lived in Danvers for many years. He attended Danvers schools, The Landmark School, Bradford College and graduated from Northeastern University. John was currently employed as a Quality Manager for the Analogic Corporation in Peabody, where he was loved by his associates and employees. He was also an active member of the Calvary Christian Church in Lynnfield, and in his spare time he enjoyed "anything with wheels"; he was Massachusetts state champion of Soap Box Derby in 1981, participated in BMX bicycle racing, skateboarding, motocross, Legends car racing, and NASCAR. Haleigh, Taylor and Jeremiah benefited from his expert advice as he helped them win numerous Soap Box races in recent years, tak- ing Taylor to Massachusetts Championship twice with trips to Akron Ohio to compete in the World Championships. Aside from his career and hobbies, John was an all-around loving, faithful, and caring person. He was an outstanding father, step-father, son, brother, and in the words of his wife, Rossy, he was an "out of this world husband." He always enjoyed helping others, always putting the needs of others before himself. One of his favorite days was any day he could have a visit with his Gram, bring her lunch, and help her pick up sticks in her yard. Even as he knew his time on this earth was coming to an end, he always made sure the people around him were doing ok. His loving, faithful, and selfless spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Calvary Christian Church, 47 Grove St., Lynnfield. His funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 21, at the Calvary Christian Church at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery, Peabody. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631. John's family would like to thank the pastors of Calvary Christian Church and Analogic Corporation for their loving and constant support during John's illness. For online guest book and directions, please visit ccbfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Citizen from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2019