Joyce G. Reynolds, died Saturday July 11, 2020 after a long illness. Joyce was the beloved wife of Richard Reynolds. She was born in Newton, MA on Sept 27, 1936, the daughter of the late Robert J & Lila E (Brown) Gilkie. Joyce graduated from Watertown High School in 1954 and Hickox Secretarial School in 1955. She worked as a secretary, executive secretary and executive administrator during her career. After her marriage to Richard they moved to Danvers, MA to raise their family. Joyce was involved with Womens Republican Club, a local bridge group and St. Marys Catholic Church where she became a Eucharistic Minister. Her faith and her family were very important to her. When she and Richard retired and moved to Naples, FL in 2001, she joined St. Williams Parish where she continued as a Eucharistic Minister and became an integral part of St. Vincent DePaul and the Womens Catholic Club. Joyce enjoyed several pilgrimages to Medjugorje, Rome, and Fatima. Joyce will be missed by her husband of 62 years and also her children Sharlene (Andrew Santo) of Reading; Blaine (Tanya Reynolds) of Ipswich; Suzanne (Barry Abrams) of The Dalles, OR; Joyann (Jackie Watson) of Amesbury; and Richelle (Peter Munroe) of Kensington, NH; her siblings Robert Gilkie of Sandwich, Gerard Gilkie of Watertown and Derilyn Forte of Waltham, MA and Naples, FL along with 13 grandchildren and had 2 great-grandsons. Joyce was preceded in death by her brother Marvin Gilkie. Due to the Covid pandemic a private family funeral mass is scheduled for a future date. Memorial Contributions may be made to 2020 Seacoast NH Walk to End Alzheimers, 309 Waverley Oaks Dr., Waltham, MA 02452 | Team Joyce ID 635504. This walk is taking place on her birthday.



