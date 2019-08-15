|
Kathleen Kathy Keogh, of Beverly, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 91 surrounded by her loving family at Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. Born in Needham on March 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Keogh and Mary (Oleary) Keogh. She was a graduate of Beverly high school class of 1947. She resided in Beverly most of her life. Kathy spent her career as an Office Clerk, and later in life as a Home Health Care Aid. A thoughtful and caring woman, Kathy dedicated her life to family as a proud sister and aunt. She valued this role greatly and was ever present in the lives of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Kathy had a deep love of animals and was the proud parent to many cats throughout the years. An avid skier, Kathy enjoyed many trips with her family and was a proud member of the Makusue Ski Club in North Conway, NH. She also enjoyed music, cooking, and all sports, especially the Boston Celtics. Kathys happiness was effortless as often indicated by her contagious laughter. She will be remembered as a graceful and warm woman who was a delight to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Kathleen is survived by her sister, Joan Keogh Orlando and her husband, Ned, her niece, Kathleen Gilligan (Richardson) and her husband, Bob, three nephews, Thomas Richardson and his wife, Susan of Beverly, Kenneth Richardson and his wife, Kendra, all of Beverly and Brian Richardson and Shelia of Byfield. In addition, she is survived by her twelve great-nieces and nephews, John Richardson Jr. and his wife Alex, Erin Richardson, Ian Richardson and his wife Beth, Caroline Gilligan, Andrew Richardson, Ryan Gilligan, Kyle Richardson, Alyssa Richardson, Kenny Richardson Jr., and Keegan Richardson, Paul Dacy, and Brooke Dacy and two great great grandnephews Gregory and Connor Richardson. Kathleen was predeceased by her sister Mary Jean Richardson (Keogh) and her husband Donald, and her nephew and Godson John Jack Richardson. Kathys family would like to thank Ledgewood for all the care Kathy received in the last seven years with a special thank you to the Cove unit and Care Dimensions. A Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, August 14, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 253 Cabot St. Beverly at 11am. Burial will follow in North Beverly Cemetery. A visitation was held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St. Beverly, Tuesday August 13, from 4 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleens memory may be made to: The Ledgewood Resident Council Fund, 87 Herrick St., Beverly, MA 01915. Information, directions, condolences to www. campbellfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Citizen from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019