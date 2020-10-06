LTC Jason Edward Pelletier, 46, of Kansas City, Mo., died in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Atchison, Kan. He was born Aug. 1, 1974, in Presque Isle, Maine, the son of Jerry and Kathleen (Brown) Pelletier. Jason was a resident of Kansas City, Mo. He graduated from Caribou High School, Caribou, Maine, and graduated from Plymouth State College. He completed ROTC at the University of New Hampshire in 1998 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Field Artillery. His military education included the Air Assault course, Airborne course, Ranger School, Field Artillery Officer Basic and Captains Career Courses, and the College of Naval Command and Staff. LTC Pelletiers military career spanned over 22 years of service culminating as an instructor for the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He was a decorated active duty Army Officer with eight deployments, including Iraq, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia. Jason is survived by his wife, Colleen Pelletier and stepdaughter Aubrey Lewis of Kansas City, Mo; two daughters, Jennifer and Jordyn Pelletier of Beverly, Mass.; his parents, Jerry and Kathy Pelletier of Orrington, Maine and St. Petersburg, Fla.; a brother, Scott (Tracy) Pelletier of Hudson, Maine; two nephews, Brandon Pelletier of Bangor, Maine and SPC Connor Pelletier stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; his godfather, Brent Gagnon and godmother, Doris Nadeau; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home, 4701 10th Ave., Leavenworth, KS, 66048. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society
.